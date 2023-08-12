Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

IWO opened at $240.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.72 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

