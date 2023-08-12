Mather Group LLC. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

VV opened at $203.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

