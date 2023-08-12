Mather Group LLC. Sells 16,274 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,274 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $36.06 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

