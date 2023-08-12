Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Matterport alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTTR

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $813.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.55. Matterport has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.50.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.63% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,718.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 745,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,716.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $797,760.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,718.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,573 shares of company stock worth $1,947,164. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 202.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.