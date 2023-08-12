Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,433 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.3 %

ADM stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

