Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Trading Up 0.7 %

RTX opened at $86.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87. The company has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

