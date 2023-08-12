Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 19,334 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,334 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

