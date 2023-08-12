Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Down 36.3% in July

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MBGYY traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.90. 76,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,472. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.34. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of C$12.42 and a 12-month high of C$20.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.80.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

