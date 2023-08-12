Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.71. 433,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,121. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMSI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.