Michael David Jones Sells 850 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $219,028.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 3.8 %

GPI stock opened at $273.18 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $277.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.68.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

