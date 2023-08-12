MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MIND Technology Stock Down 1.7 %
MINDP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. 1,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00.
About MIND Technology
