MinePlex (PLEX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $340,532.51

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. MinePlex has a market cap of $29.59 million and $340,532.51 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.0998 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

