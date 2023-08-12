Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the quarter. Terex comprises about 3.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 0.83% of Terex worth $27,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 87.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock remained flat at $60.68 during trading hours on Friday. 778,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,204. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEX. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

