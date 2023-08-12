Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $39.07 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,605 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 5.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $39,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in Corning by 1,491.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 129,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 121,227 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Corning by 11.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 158,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Corning by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Corning by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 45,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

Corning stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

