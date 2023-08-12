Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 12,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $27,165.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 106.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 935,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,750,000 after buying an additional 127,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 712,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,522. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.52. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

