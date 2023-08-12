Mizuho Boosts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $32.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQSP. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.08.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,771,051.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,722,692 shares in the company, valued at $145,506,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,771,051.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,722,692 shares in the company, valued at $145,506,140.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at $762,470.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,312 shares of company stock worth $9,029,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Squarespace by 317.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

