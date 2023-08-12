Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Raised by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,437. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

