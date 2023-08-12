Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Announces Earnings Results

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, reports. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.63 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 4.29%.

Monroe Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 81,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 714.34%.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Earnings History for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

