Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Announces Earnings Results

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, reports. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.63 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 4.29%.

Monroe Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 81,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 714.34%.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRCC

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.