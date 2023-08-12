Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 597.9% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Moovly Media Stock Performance
MVVYF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,141. Moovly Media has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Moovly Media
