Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 597.9% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Moovly Media Stock Performance

MVVYF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,141. Moovly Media has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

