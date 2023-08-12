Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,740 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $823,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,259,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,910,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.5 %

Morningstar stock opened at $219.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.08 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $261.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Morningstar by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,715,000 after buying an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Further Reading

