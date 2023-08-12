MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $54.81 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,498,706,222 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a decentralized movie and content distribution platform founded by Peter Kim. Its mission is to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates with its blockchain technology. The MBL token is used for economic activity in the MovieBloc ecosystem, including watching premium content, paying translators, donating to other participants, and rewarding users for reporting illegal content, rating films, and reviewing films. The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community.”

