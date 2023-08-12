Nano Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002251 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $88.26 million and $1.23 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,429.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00283393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.66 or 0.00776971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00533925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00060299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00122648 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

