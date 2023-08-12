Navcoin Price Hits $0.0550 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $18,281.84 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00187906 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00049898 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028589 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017043 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

