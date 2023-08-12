Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DUOL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duolingo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.38.

Duolingo stock opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average of $132.46. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $168.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,070,117.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,070,117.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $15,899,510. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Duolingo by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,871 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Duolingo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,061,000 after purchasing an additional 303,206 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

