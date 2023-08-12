Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

