Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NHS opened at $7.87 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $9.70.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
