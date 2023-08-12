Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Newcrest Mining Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Newcrest Mining stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,826. Newcrest Mining has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

