News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

News has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect News to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of News stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 4,758,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.32. News has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that News will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in News by 2.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of News by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of News by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in News by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

