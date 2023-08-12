NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,296,100 shares, an increase of 731.9% from the July 15th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NexTech AR Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,725. NexTech AR Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

