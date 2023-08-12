Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives C$11.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.69.

NXR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$8.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.94 and a 1 year high of C$11.25. The firm has a market cap of C$558.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

