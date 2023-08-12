Nicholas Limb Purchases 1,200,000 Shares of SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) Stock

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Limb purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$300,000.00 ($197,368.42).
SensOre Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 4.77.
About SensOre
