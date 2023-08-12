Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $999,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,978,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,550. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

