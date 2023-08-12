Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,357 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target Price Performance
NYSE TGT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $131.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,803,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,245. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89.
Target Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.82.
View Our Latest Report on Target
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.