Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,357 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $131.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,803,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,245. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

