Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,699 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 73.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

HD stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,108,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,572. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $332.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.62 and a 200 day moving average of $303.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

