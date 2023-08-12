Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Lowered to $23.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOMD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

