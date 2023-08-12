Northcoast Research Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) to Neutral

Northcoast Research cut shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.93.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

