Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 34.9% in July

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the July 15th total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

NWFL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. 14,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 783.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 436,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 71,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

