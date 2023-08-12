Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.88

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.8836 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $181.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,329. The company has a market cap of $407.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.28. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $192.18.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 84.66%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.