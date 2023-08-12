Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.14

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and traded as high as $16.74. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 17,655 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,509,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

