Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPT remained flat at $16.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $21.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

