Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Lowered to $36.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nuvei from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Nuvei Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NVEI opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.56 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Nuvei by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,947,000 after purchasing an additional 84,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after purchasing an additional 824,991 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,812,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,091,000 after purchasing an additional 309,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

