Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Down 34.5% in July

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the July 15th total of 163,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

Nyxoah stock remained flat at $7.89 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,457.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nyxoah by 1,072.4% during the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYXH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

