Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Down 34.5% in July

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the July 15th total of 163,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.
Nyxoah Stock Performance
Nyxoah stock remained flat at $7.89 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,457.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NYXH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
Nyxoah Company Profile
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
