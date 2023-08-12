Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OCUP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 75,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 1,200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.