OMG Network Hits Market Cap of $80.30 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001945 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $80.30 million and $21.62 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

