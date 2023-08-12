Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,058. The stock has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

