O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,083 shares of company stock worth $8,501,992. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $943.56. 257,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,904. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $935.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $890.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $680.00 and a one year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

