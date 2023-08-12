Orion (NYSE:OEC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Orion has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.83 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion by 1,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

