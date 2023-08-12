Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

Shares of PKI opened at C$37.00 on Tuesday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.50. The company has a market cap of C$6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

