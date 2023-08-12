Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $55,580.25 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.9 %

PCTY stock opened at $201.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.67. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PCTY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.