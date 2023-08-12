Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director John Barr Sells 3,000 Shares

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $173.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.49 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.89.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after buying an additional 4,344,537 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. Stephens lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

